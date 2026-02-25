APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $45.8750, with a volume of 457171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on APi Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in APi Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in APi Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 103,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Featured Stories

