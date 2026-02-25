Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.12%.The firm had revenue of C$106.61 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 1.6%

TSE:ARG traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.36. 323,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,000. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.04. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.73.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.