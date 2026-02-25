Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.29%.Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.300-1.550 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Acadia Healthcare’s conference call:
- Debbie Osteen returned as CEO and is prioritizing stability, tighter operational discipline, leadership adjustments, and expanded real‑time quality dashboards to drive consistent execution across facilities.
- Q4 revenue was $821.5M (+6.1%) and full‑year 2025 revenue of $3.31B with Adjusted EBITDA of $608.9M came in near or above guidance, signaling improving top‑line and margin performance.
- Acadia has added more than 2,500 beds over three years, plans to add 400–600 beds in 2026, and estimates the incremental EBITDA opportunity from 2023–2026 openings exceeds $200M.
- Q4 included a $52.7M reserve adjustment and management expects 2026 professional and general liability (PLGL) expense of $100M–$110M with net leverage around ~4x, representing a significant legal and balance‑sheet headwind.
- 2026 guidance calls for revenue of $3.37B–$3.45B, Adjusted EBITDA of $575M–$610M and adjusted EPS of $1.30–$1.55, while assuming 0–1% same‑facility volume, 2–3% pricing, startup losses of $47M–$53M, lower CapEx ($255M–$280M) and an expected ~$25M–$30M EBITDA impact from New York Medicaid policy changes.
Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 24.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Acadia Healthcare this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — Acadia reported $0.07 EPS vs. $0.03 consensus and revenue of $821.5M (up 6.1% YoY), signaling operating recovery and top‑line momentum. Press Release PDF Acadia Healthcare Announces Fourth Quarter and 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations — Company reiterated revenue range around $3.4–$3.5B, which largely matches consensus, making top‑line risk limited. Acadia Healthcare Announces Fourth Quarter and 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary about short‑squeeze potential is circulating (speculative); treat as sentiment‑driven, not fundamentals. The Bottom Fishing Club – Acadia Healthcare: Huge Short Squeeze Potential, Reversing Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data appears inconsistent/erroneous in public feeds (zeros/NaN); don’t rely on that print for positioning decisions.
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance was lowered to $1.30–$1.55 vs. consensus ~ $1.75, which is a clear negative catalyst that explains downward pressure on forward valuation and investor concern about near‑term earnings growth. Acadia Healthcare Announces Fourth Quarter and 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Recent headline that a large investor sharply cut its stake (reported as triggering a large sell‑off) is a separate negative technical catalyst and likely amplified volatility. Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 60% as One Investor Slashes Stake to Less Than 1% of Assets
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.
Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.