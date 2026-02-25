Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.29%.Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.300-1.550 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Acadia Healthcare’s conference call:

Debbie Osteen returned as CEO and is prioritizing stability, tighter operational discipline, leadership adjustments, and expanded real‑time quality dashboards to drive consistent execution across facilities.

and is prioritizing stability, tighter operational discipline, leadership adjustments, and expanded real‑time quality dashboards to drive consistent execution across facilities. Q4 revenue was $821.5M (+6.1%) and full‑year 2025 revenue of $3.31B with Adjusted EBITDA of $608.9M came in near or above guidance, signaling improving top‑line and margin performance.

and full‑year 2025 revenue of $3.31B with Adjusted EBITDA of $608.9M came in near or above guidance, signaling improving top‑line and margin performance. Acadia has added more than 2,500 beds over three years , plans to add 400–600 beds in 2026, and estimates the incremental EBITDA opportunity from 2023–2026 openings exceeds $200M .

Acadia has added more than , plans to add 400–600 beds in 2026, and estimates the incremental EBITDA opportunity from 2023–2026 openings exceeds . Q4 included a $52.7M reserve adjustment and management expects 2026 professional and general liability (PLGL) expense of $100M–$110M with net leverage around ~4x, representing a significant legal and balance‑sheet headwind.

Q4 included a reserve adjustment and management expects 2026 professional and general liability (PLGL) expense of with net leverage around ~4x, representing a significant legal and balance‑sheet headwind. 2026 guidance calls for revenue of $3.37B–$3.45B, Adjusted EBITDA of $575M–$610M and adjusted EPS of $1.30–$1.55, while assuming 0–1% same‑facility volume, 2–3% pricing, startup losses of $47M–$53M, lower CapEx ($255M–$280M) and an expected ~$25M–$30M EBITDA impact from New York Medicaid policy changes.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

