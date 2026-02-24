Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alvaro Doyle Sells 7,913 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Alvaro Doyle sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.83, for a total value of $1,367,603.79. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258.86. This trade represents a 99.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $18.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,255. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $190.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Colrain Capital LLC increased its position in Vicor by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Vicor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,559,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

