Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Trex had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.76%.The firm had revenue of $161.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Trex’s conference call:

Trex’s product innovation drove momentum — products introduced in the last 36 months represented 24% of 2025 sales (up from 18%), and railing delivered robust double‑digit growth with a plan to double railing market share by 2028 .

The Little Rock (Arkansas) campus remains on schedule, will produce on‑site plastic pellets to reduce reliance on external sourcing, and management expects the completed capacity to enable cost optimization and . Q4 results showed a 4% sales decline to $161M and GAAP gross margin falling to 30.2% (vs. a restated 42.3%) largely due to the accounting change from LIFO to FIFO and a $6M warranty reserve , yielding just $2M in net income ($0.02/share).

Q4 results showed a 4% sales decline to $161M and GAAP gross margin falling to 30.2% (vs. a restated 42.3%) largely due to the accounting change from and a , yielding just $2M in net income ($0.02/share). For 2026 Trex guides to $1.185–$1.23B in sales (low‑ to mid‑single‑digit growth) and $315–$340M adjusted EBITDA, and the board authorized a $150M share repurchase for H1 2026 with buybacks singled out as a key use of capital going forward.

For 2026 Trex guides to $1.185–$1.23B in sales (low‑ to mid‑single‑digit growth) and $315–$340M adjusted EBITDA, and the board authorized a for H1 2026 with buybacks singled out as a key use of capital going forward. Management is increasing targeted SG&A and marketing (digital tools, sample programs and dealer/pro incentives) to drive demand and lead generation — early digital metrics are up, but these investments raise near‑term expense and execution risk.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Trex by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after buying an additional 5,251,297 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,533 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,951,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,326,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,529,000 after purchasing an additional 725,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trex by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,313,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,150,000 after purchasing an additional 713,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

