Timken (NYSE:TKR) Director Sells $2,120,491.64 in Stock

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kyle sold 19,636 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TKR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.37. 666,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,167. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Timken by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 107.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 727,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 34.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,256,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,624,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Timken by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 466,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,071,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 target price on Timken in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

