THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 1567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 0.87.

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK’s core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

