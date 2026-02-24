Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $410.82 and last traded at $409.38. 57,630,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 61,772,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.83.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 379.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 1,823.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

