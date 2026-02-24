Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.12. 20,952,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 31,940,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the sale, the director owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,422.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 164,737 shares of company stock worth $2,922,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 32,284 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Evansbrook LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,310 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 105,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

