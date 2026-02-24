Peter Platzer Sells 58,428 Shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 58,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $498,390.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,693,603 shares in the company, valued at $14,446,433.59. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of SPIR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 478,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,741. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $292.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spire Global from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Spire Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Spire Global by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.