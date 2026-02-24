Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.76 and last traded at $146.0310. 21,140,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 26,779,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.97.

Oracle Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $419.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,286,953,000 after buying an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

