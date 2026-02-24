Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $65.0270. Approximately 6,655,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,867,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OKLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 3.1%

Insider Transactions at Oklo

The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $5,475,534.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 202,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,842,444.80. This represents a 25.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,750,590 shares of company stock valued at $152,068,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 71.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oklo by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oklo by 454.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 195.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oklo by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.