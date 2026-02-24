Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.75 and last traded at $102.58. Approximately 7,391,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,577,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.
Nebius Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Customer‑financing and growth thesis — Analysts highlight a customer‑financing model that frontloads cash (reported ~$830M in Q4) and management guidance for explosive revenue growth (examples: >550% y/y to ~$4B in 2026), which supports a bull case that NBIS can fund growth and scale quickly. Nebius: Customer Financing Changes The Entire Risk Profile
- Positive Sentiment: EBITDA profitability and AI demand — Coverage notes Nebius is already EBITDA‑positive as AI cloud demand surges, implying improving unit economics as utilization and pricing power rise. This underpins investor appetite despite GAAP losses. Nebius: Profitable On EBITDA Basis As AI Cloud Demand Explodes
- Positive Sentiment: Supply squeeze and scale advantage — Industry pieces point to persistent AI infrastructure bottlenecks (power, capacity, memory). Nebius’ aggressive capacity build (targeting hundreds of MWs to ~1GW connected and >3GW contracted power in 2026) positions it to capture pricing and long‑duration contracts. These 5 Stocks Are at the Center of the AI Supply Squeeze
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI sector tailwinds — Multiple media pieces list Nebius among beneficiaries of structural AI demand; this is supportive but also ties NBIS’ trajectory to macro hyperscaler spend and NVIDIA/chip supply cycles. The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly misses and guidance cadence — Nebius recently missed Q4 revenue and EPS expectations and guided 2026 revenues below some sell‑side consensus; company says this reflects timing of capacity ramps, but investors worry about cadence and near‑term growth visibility. Nebius Group: Looking Beyond The Revenue Miss And Peer Problems
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation & execution risk — Critics question the stretched narrative vs. execution (heavy capex, negative GAAP EPS, high beta). Some commentary argues current market moves may be emotional and point to volatility and downside if capacity ramps or customer contracts slow. Nebius Stock Defies Logic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NBIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.
Nebius Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at about $238,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
About Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
