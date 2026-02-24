Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 6,689,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised Mosaic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,969 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

