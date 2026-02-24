Michael Alexander Sells 3,387 Shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alexander sold 3,387 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $179,748.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,998.48. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $53.03. 3,227,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Fluor Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fluor by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,695.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks added FLR to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, giving the stock near-term buy-side visibility and momentum flows. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Zacks added FLR to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, giving the stock near-term buy-side visibility and momentum flows. Positive Sentiment: Fluor monetized a large SMR position — selling ~71.0M SMR shares on Feb. 13 for roughly $1.35B — materially increasing cash on the balance sheet and lowering concentration in that holding, which can be used to fund operations, pay down liabilities or redeploy to higher-return projects. Fluor Dumps 71 Million SMR Shares for $1.35 Billion

Fluor monetized a large SMR position — selling ~71.0M SMR shares on Feb. 13 for roughly $1.35B — materially increasing cash on the balance sheet and lowering concentration in that holding, which can be used to fund operations, pay down liabilities or redeploy to higher-return projects. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains generally constructive — FLR carries an average “Moderate Buy” consensus and several firms have raised price targets (Citigroup, DA Davidson, Robert W. Baird), supporting medium‑term analyst backing but leaving mixed messages from a minority of downgrades. FLR analyst coverage and targets

Brokerage coverage remains generally constructive — FLR carries an average “Moderate Buy” consensus and several firms have raised price targets (Citigroup, DA Davidson, Robert W. Baird), supporting medium‑term analyst backing but leaving mixed messages from a minority of downgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and peripheral industry/region items (e.g., non‑Fluor project/region news) appeared but are unlikely to move FLR’s near‑term fundamentals. Stallion India Fluorochemicals secures land

Market commentary and peripheral industry/region items (e.g., non‑Fluor project/region news) appeared but are unlikely to move FLR’s near‑term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders disclosed sales this week (Mark E. Fields, Kevin B. Hammonds, Tracey H. Cook, Pierre E. Bechelany). Concurrent insider selling can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about timing/intent. Mark E. Fields sale (SEC)

Multiple insiders disclosed sales this week (Mark E. Fields, Kevin B. Hammonds, Tracey H. Cook, Pierre E. Bechelany). Concurrent insider selling can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about timing/intent. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a slight EPS and revenue miss and a negative net margin, highlighting execution and margin pressures that may keep some investors cautious until guidance or margin improvement is confirmed. FLR earnings summary

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

