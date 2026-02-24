International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, Zacks reports. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.

International General Insurance Trading Up 1.5%

International General Insurance stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. 98,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $27.76.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International General Insurance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IGIC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in International General Insurance by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of International General Insurance by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on underwriting a diverse portfolio of property and casualty risks. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, the company provides tailored risk solutions across a broad range of industry sectors. IGIC operates within the excess and surplus lines market, leveraging specialized expertise to cover complex and hard-to-place risks that fall outside the scope of standard commercial insurance.

Founded in 1988, IGIC has grown its product offering to include marine, energy, aviation, construction, professional liability and credit & surety lines.

