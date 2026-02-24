Insider Selling: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $1,476,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,863. The trade was a 25.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Schnur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.5%

LCI Industries stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. 261,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,308. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 25.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 563.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 33.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 320,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 79,847 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 38,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

