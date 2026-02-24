Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) COO Brandon John Moore Sells 16,884 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 23rd, Brandon John Moore sold 114 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $5,473.14.

On Friday, February 20th, Brandon John Moore sold 1,376 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $66,116.80.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. 2,784,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,701. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

