CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.190 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from CoStar Group’s conference call:
- Strong FY‑2025 results and upbeat 2026 guidance: Revenue rose to $3.2B (+19%) and adjusted EBITDA to $442M (+83%), and management reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $3.78B–$3.82B revenue and $740M–$800M adjusted EBITDA.
- Homes.com and new Homes AI show rapid early traction — large increases in traffic, engagement and leads (AI users spend ~17 minutes on site and submit ~7x more leads), which management expects to materially accelerate residential growth and subscriptions.
- Record bookings and commercial recovery: annual net new sales bookings hit a record $308M (+23%) as commercial fundamentals improve, with the company expanding salesforces across CoStar, LoopNet, Apartments/Homes and Matterport to capture market share.
- Capital allocation and M&A posture: 2025 acquisitions (Domain, Matterport) meaningfully contributed to growth, CoStar cut ~$120M of duplicative costs, and the board authorized a $1.5B buyback (planning $700M repurchases in 2026) while forecasting $175M–$225M CapEx for campus buildouts.
- Near‑term profitability pressure in residential and FY‑2026 investment drag: management expects front‑loaded marketing and integration/investment spending to depress early‑year residential EBITDA (negative in Q1) and leave margins uneven despite forecasted full‑year EBITDA expansion.
NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 983.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price target on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after buying an additional 348,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,226,000 after acquiring an additional 849,713 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,114,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,660,000 after acquiring an additional 979,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,560,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,435,000 after acquiring an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — CoStar posted $0.31 EPS vs. $0.28 expected and $900M revenue vs. ~$892M est., showing underlying top-line strength this quarter. CoStar (NASDAQ:CSGP) Exceeds Q4 CY2025 Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Investor‑relations / governance step — CoStar said it will expand use of its corporate website for disclosures, a move that improves transparency and could comfort institutional investors and activists. CoStar Expands Use of Website for Investor Disclosures
- Neutral Sentiment: Homes.com PR and narrative shift — Corporate marketing from Homes.com highlights marketplace activity; analysts and media note a shifting narrative (Homes.com + activist pressure) that could presage strategic changes but offers uncertain timing/impact. Homes.com Shares Most Expensive Home Sales Why The Narrative Around CoStar Group Is Shifting
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion — Coverage flags stretched multiples (very high P/E) and mixed long‑term returns; valuation concerns can limit upside absent clear margin or cash‑flow improvement. A Look At CoStar Group (CSGP) Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Weak Q1 guidance — Management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.160–$0.190 vs. consensus ~ $0.230, and revenue guidance $890–900M vs. est. ~$905.5M, which pressured sentiment despite the beat. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction / headlines focused on the weak outlook — Media coverage emphasized the soft forecast and reported share weakness immediately after the print, amplifying short‑term selling pressure. CoStar Group beats Q4 estimates but shares dip on weak outlook CoStar’s quarterly results forecast fails to impress investors
CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.
In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.
