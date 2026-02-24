Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.68 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 1,318,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,526. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 48.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,720,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 127.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

