Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.07 and last traded at $165.1470. 10,934,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 12,373,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.60, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $523,728.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 201,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,111,876.32. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,632.40. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,974 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

