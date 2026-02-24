Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 29.65%.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATROB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. 785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.52 and a beta of 0.97. Astronics has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

