AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $398.11 and last traded at $393.22. 4,884,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,918,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.77.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.34.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

