Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) & Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Head to Head Analysis

Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM – Get Free Report) and Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Adamas Trust and Fermi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fermi 1 1 8 3 3.00

Adamas Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Fermi has a consensus price target of $31.44, indicating a potential upside of 212.88%. Given Fermi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fermi is more favorable than Adamas Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Trust $601.95 million 1.20 $149.05 million $1.10 7.29 Fermi N/A N/A N/A ($0.84) -11.96

This table compares Adamas Trust and Fermi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adamas Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Fermi. Fermi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamas Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Adamas Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adamas Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Trust and Fermi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Trust 24.76% 13.52% 1.02% Fermi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adamas Trust beats Fermi on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fermi

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence. In a world in which power is considered a key currency for AI innovation, we believe that Fermi has a unique combination of important advantages that will help propel America’s AI economy forward. Fermi offers investors an opportunity to invest in AI growth and grid-independent energy infrastructure through a tax-efficient public REIT structure. At the heart of our vision is the Advanced Energy and Intelligence Campus at Texas Tech University (“Project Matador”), which is a multi-gigawatt energy and data center development campus designed to support the accelerating needs of to-be-built AI infrastructure. Situated on a 5,236-acre site in Amarillo, Texas, Project Matador is secured by Fermi pursuant to a 99-year Ground Lease Agreement on land owned by the Texas Tech University System (as amended, the “Lease”), which we believe will provide long-term site control and potential efficiencies through a partnership with a public university. We believe our HyperRedundant™ site is strategically located adjacent to one of the largest known natural gas fields in the United States that is (i) within a high-radiance solar corridor, (ii) well-positioned for advanced nuclear development and (iii) supportive of multiple energy pathways including near-term natural gas power development. While Fermi’s mission is to expand beyond natural gas-fired generation, we believe our ready access to large volumes of natural gas from adjacent pipeline infrastructure could enable us to scale up to 11 GW of natural gas-fired base load power generation over time. Beyond natural gas-fired generation, our Combined License Application (“COL Application”) for 4 GW of nuclear power has undergone a preliminary review and has been accepted for processing by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (the “NRC”), which reinforces Project Matador’s readiness for low-carbon baseload generation beyond natural gas-fired generation. With existing water, fiber, and natural gas infrastructure readily accessible, we believe Fermi is uniquely-positioned to deploy an integrated mix of natural gas, nuclear and solar energy power to enable grid-independent, high-density computing power on the Project Matador Site. Through a combination of natural gas turbine purchases, a focus on procuring other long lead-time equipment, and negotiations with Southwestern Public Service Company (“SPS”), the local utility, we expect to secure approximately 1.1 GW of power for our operations by the end of 2026 (including an expected 200 megawatts (“MW”) from our expected contractual arrangement with SPS). We believe this rapid power delivery timeline is a critical differentiator that will allow Fermi to attract tenants that require near-term access to large-scale, reliable energy to power their AI data center compute needs. Project Matador is in close proximity to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (the “DOE”) Pantex Plant (the “Pantex Plant”), the nation’s primary nuclear weapons center, which employs approximately 4,600 skilled nuclear professionals. Our proximity to the Pantex Plant offers us the opportunity to access a highly experienced workforce steeped in nuclear safety culture and expertise. We believe this proximity to critical United States nuclear and security infrastructure will be highly attractive to our prospective tenants. With key regulatory approvals in progress, growing stakeholder relationships and energy infrastructure readiness, we believe that Project Matador represents unmatched, sector-defining potential to deliver up to 11 GW of power to on-site compute centers by 2038 through a redundant and flexible mix of natural gas, nuclear and solar energy power. Project Matador is expected to be anchored by what we believe would become the nation’s second-largest nuclear generation complex with capacity to house up to four AP1000 Pressurized Water Reactors developed by Westinghouse. Through our REIT structure, Fermi offers investors exposure to AI infrastructure growth and long-term, large-scale and reliable energy development in a tax-efficient public vehicle. Our principal executive offices are located in Amarillo, TX.

