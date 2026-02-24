AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15, Zacks reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 493.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million.
Here are the key takeaways from AbCellera Biologics’ conference call:
- AbCellera says its transition to a vertically integrated clinical‑stage biotech is complete, having finished platform investments and its clinical manufacturing facility, and it reports approximately $700 million in available liquidity to fund pipeline execution.
- Lead program ABCL635 is in a randomized, double‑blind Phase 2 with a pivotal readout expected in Q3 2026 that management views as highly de‑risking and capable of supporting blockbuster potential if it matches or exceeds competitors on efficacy, safety, and once‑monthly dosing — though uncertainty about hot‑flash biology remains.
- ABCL575 (OX40 ligand) is in Phase 1 and management maintains conviction in the class and its combination potential despite recent external safety signals (Kaposi’s sarcoma), with a Phase 1 readout targeted by year‑end 2026.
- Two additional internal candidates, ABCL688 (autoimmunity) and ABCL386 (oncology), are in IND‑enabling activities with plans to file INDs/CTAs and start Phase 1/2 studies in 2027, and the company expects to nominate another development candidate in H1 2026.
- 2025 revenue rose to $75 million (including a $36 million patent‑settlement benefit), R&D spend increased to $187 million and net loss was $146 million, but management says cash, marketable securities and committed government funding provide a multi‑year runway to advance the internal pipeline.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on AbCellera Biologics
Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1,636.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,344,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 4,094,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 977.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,418,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,939 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,796,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,175,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,290 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s technology platform integrates single-cell screening, microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing and artificial intelligence to rapidly identify and optimize antibody candidates against a wide range of disease targets. By combining experimental data with machine learning, AbCellera accelerates early-stage drug discovery and improves the efficiency of lead candidate selection.
AbCellera primarily operates through partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, offering its antibody discovery services on a fee-for-service and milestone-driven basis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- This makes me furious
- The “Trump Effect” on IRAs over $50k
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.