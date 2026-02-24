AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15, Zacks reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 493.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million.

Here are the key takeaways from AbCellera Biologics’ conference call:

AbCellera says its transition to a vertically integrated clinical‑stage biotech is complete, having finished platform investments and its clinical manufacturing facility, and it reports approximately $700 million in available liquidity to fund pipeline execution.

in available liquidity to fund pipeline execution. Lead program ABCL635 is in a randomized, double‑blind Phase 2 with a pivotal readout expected in Q3 2026 that management views as highly de‑risking and capable of supporting blockbuster potential if it matches or exceeds competitors on efficacy, safety, and once‑monthly dosing — though uncertainty about hot‑flash biology remains.

is in a randomized, double‑blind Phase 2 with a pivotal readout expected in Q3 2026 that management views as highly de‑risking and capable of supporting blockbuster potential if it matches or exceeds competitors on efficacy, safety, and once‑monthly dosing — though uncertainty about hot‑flash biology remains. ABCL575 (OX40 ligand) is in Phase 1 and management maintains conviction in the class and its combination potential despite recent external safety signals (Kaposi’s sarcoma), with a Phase 1 readout targeted by year‑end 2026.

(OX40 ligand) is in Phase 1 and management maintains conviction in the class and its combination potential despite recent external safety signals (Kaposi’s sarcoma), with a Phase 1 readout targeted by year‑end 2026. Two additional internal candidates, ABCL688 (autoimmunity) and ABCL386 (oncology), are in IND‑enabling activities with plans to file INDs/CTAs and start Phase 1/2 studies in 2027, and the company expects to nominate another development candidate in H1 2026.

(autoimmunity) and (oncology), are in IND‑enabling activities with plans to file INDs/CTAs and start Phase 1/2 studies in 2027, and the company expects to nominate another development candidate in H1 2026. 2025 revenue rose to $75 million (including a $36 million patent‑settlement benefit), R&D spend increased to $187 million and net loss was $146 million, but management says cash, marketable securities and committed government funding provide a multi‑year runway to advance the internal pipeline.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1,636.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,344,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 4,094,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 977.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,418,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,939 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,796,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,175,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,290 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s technology platform integrates single-cell screening, microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing and artificial intelligence to rapidly identify and optimize antibody candidates against a wide range of disease targets. By combining experimental data with machine learning, AbCellera accelerates early-stage drug discovery and improves the efficiency of lead candidate selection.

AbCellera primarily operates through partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, offering its antibody discovery services on a fee-for-service and milestone-driven basis.

