Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Down 8.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $354.00 to $267.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as low as $147.41 and last traded at $146.0770. 1,159,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,149,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.75.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price target on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.97.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $711,848.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,773,601.64. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $475,489.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,801.36. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 76,352.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,787 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,932,000 after purchasing an additional 888,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zscaler by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,576,000 after buying an additional 777,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,083,000 after buying an additional 741,756 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.65, a PEG ratio of 325.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

