Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 7,994 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the third quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $204.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $317.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $122.48 and a 52 week high of $212.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

