Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 195.2% in the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $496.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.17. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $498.35.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Linde Company Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

