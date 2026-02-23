Zevin Asset Management LLC Invests $7.38 Million in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Prologis by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 54.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in Prologis by 14.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Prologis Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $141.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

