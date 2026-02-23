Westerkirk Capital Inc. Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Westerkirk Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,996.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,062.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,178.08. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,723.90 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,872.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

