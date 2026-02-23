Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Vail Resorts by 450.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 222.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $142.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.81. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.15 and a twelve month high of $175.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day moving average is $146.16.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.35 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $237.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

