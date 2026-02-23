Wall Street Zen Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Buy

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 126,009 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 767,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,332.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 284,235 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company’s core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

