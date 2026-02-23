Wajax (WJXFF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4879 per share and revenue of $393.7670 million for the quarter.

Wajax Price Performance

OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $21.55 on Monday. Wajax has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WJXFF. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Wajax in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Wajax in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Inc, trading on the OTC Markets as WJXFF, is a Canadian distributor and service provider of industrial products, power systems and fluid power solutions. The company specializes in the sale, rental, repair and maintenance of equipment ranging from engines, pumps and compressors to welding and metal‐cutting systems, material handling equipment and precision tools. Its offerings also extend to aftermarket parts, technical support and customized system integration for customers across diverse sectors.

Founded in 1852 as the Hamilton Foundry & Steel Company, Wajax evolved through decades of growth and strategic acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading industrial products distributors.

