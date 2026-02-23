Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 282,629 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282,629 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 1.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $58,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $314.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $363.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day moving average of $317.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,490,496.05. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Featured Articles

