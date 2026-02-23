Vulcan Value Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Genpact Limited $G

Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,485 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Genpact worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth $71,592,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,819,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,602 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,597,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 967,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Genpact by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,580,000 after purchasing an additional 927,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.73%.

In related news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $703,855.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,990.85. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,054.65. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Citigroup upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna set a $42.00 target price on Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

