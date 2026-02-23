Vulcan Value Partners LLC Increases Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,704 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,870,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,275 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,044,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,212,000 after purchasing an additional 466,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 6,534,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 3,962,304 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,447,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 1,023,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christie B. Kelly bought 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $32,999.31. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,106.19. This trade represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Shares of PK opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.45. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.50). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -69.93%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

