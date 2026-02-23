Vulcan Value Partners LLC Increases Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,704 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,870,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,275 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,044,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,212,000 after purchasing an additional 466,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 6,534,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 3,962,304 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,447,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 1,023,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Park Hotels & Resorts
Here are the key news stories impacting Park Hotels & Resorts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to a range of $1.73–$1.89, well above the prior consensus (~$1.20), signaling management expects stronger full‑year earnings recovery. Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Funds from operations (FFO), a key REIT metric, beat estimates: FFO was $0.51 vs Zacks consensus $0.48, and revenue modestly topped estimates at $629M — a sign underlying hotel operations improved. Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q4 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 (annualized yield ~8.9%), which supports income‑oriented investors and can underpin the stock. (Ex‑dividend date: Mar 31; payable Apr 15.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and company slide deck are available for details on the drivers behind guidance, non‑cash items and one‑time charges — useful for investors who want management’s explanations. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ writeups compare key metrics and year‑over‑year trends; these help parse FFO strength vs. GAAP volatility. Compared to Estimates, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed badly: reported (‑$1.04) vs consensus $0.46 — a large swing from prior‑year EPS of $0.39. The miss likely reflects non‑cash items, impairments or other adjustments that can pressure sentiment and headline performance. Park Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings Snapshot / Materials
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling: H/2 Credit Manager reduced its Park Hotels stake in Q4 (≈741K shares, ~$8M), which can add downward pressure if viewed as a vote of concern or forced rebalancing. Why an $8 Million Sale of Park Hotels Stock Stands Out
Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of PK opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.45. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $13.09.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.50). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -69.93%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.
Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Park Hotels & Resorts
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.