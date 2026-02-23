Vulcan Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,679 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 1.52% of Aaron’s worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 61.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.73. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

