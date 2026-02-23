Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Acquires 179,754 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation $RPAY

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,754 shares during the period. Repay accounts for 2.2% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.65% of Repay worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,440,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,128 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 57.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,175,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 428,289 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the second quarter worth $7,230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 2,421.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,387,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.61. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: RPAY) is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company’s platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay’s offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

