Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IMCG stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
