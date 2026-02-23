Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.