Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 59,004 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,004 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9,648.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after buying an additional 5,856,468 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,775,000 after buying an additional 3,710,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,176.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,317,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,384,000 after buying an additional 3,057,612 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. CICC Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Walmart stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.37. The firm has a market cap of $980.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at $482,583,689.39. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,696 shares of company stock worth $25,176,467. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

