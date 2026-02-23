Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 49,393 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $91.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $91.54.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

