Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 99,281 Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF $OSEA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,281 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSEA. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,533,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171,970 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the second quarter worth $2,244,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,691,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,576,000 after buying an additional 274,192 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period.

Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $513.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.85. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation. OSEA was launched on Sep 6, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

