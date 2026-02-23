Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.8550, with a volume of 1034533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VRE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Veris Residential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $8,968,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 949,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 190,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc (NYSE: VRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and management of high-quality, Class A multifamily residential communities. As a pure-play residential REIT, Veris Residential offers a range of apartment homes designed to appeal to both urban and suburban renters seeking modern living spaces enhanced with amenities and services.

The company’s portfolio consists of contemporary apartment buildings that feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

