Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Raised by Woodside Wealth Management LLC

Woodside Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.6% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $634.02 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $848.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.32 and a 200 day moving average of $618.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

