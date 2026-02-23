Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

