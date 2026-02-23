Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,301,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.01% of Tetra Tech worth $877,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,870,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,643,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after purchasing an additional 105,286 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,099,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,715,000 after purchasing an additional 268,174 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 345,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 140,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 970,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after buying an additional 190,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Report on TTEK

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.