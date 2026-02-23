Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,068 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,873,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.92% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $829,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.3%

AEIS opened at $331.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $334.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.88.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $474,714.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

