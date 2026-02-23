Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 223,945 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,170,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.42% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $850,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 309,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 79,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 188,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 20.84%.The business had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.21%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Featured Articles

