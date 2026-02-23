Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 363,975 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,020,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.92% of MP Materials worth $940,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 420.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 4,600.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in MP Materials by 500.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $55.31 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $24,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at $824,889,437.10. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 723,146 shares of company stock worth $45,767,276 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

