Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,223,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.64% of Voya Financial worth $839,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,662,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,140,000 after buying an additional 88,151 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Voya Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Voya Financial by 148.5% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 151,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90,764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VOYA opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.99%.Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya’s operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya’s core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

